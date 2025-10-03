Patriots Injured Star Defender Returns to Practice
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — With Week 5 showdown against the Buffalo Bills fast approaching, the New England Patriots have received some potentially encouraging news on the practice fields.
Starting defensive tackle Milton Williams — who missed the first two practices of New England’s Week 5 preparation — was present and appears to be a participant at the team’s third and final session. The 26-year-old has been listed on each of the Pats’ injury and practice participation reports as being absent due to an ankle injury.
Through the first four games of the season, Williams has proven himself quite worthy of his four-year, $104 million contract — which he signed with New England during the offseason. The Louisiana Tech product has compiled nine total tackles, two sacks and two run-stuffs. Williams has also been one of the Pats’ most durable defenders, aligning on 68 percent of the their snaps on defense.
While Williams’ presence on the field is clearly a step in the right direction, it does not guarantee his spot in the lineup for this weekend’s prime time matchup in Orchard Park, NY. His potential absence poses a problem for a Patriots defensive line which has significantly improved in pressuring the passer. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now rank 13th in the NFL in pressure rate at 35.5 percent.
If Williams is unable to play in Week 5, veteran lineman Cory Durden is the likely choice to take his place. Durden has compiled five total tackles and 1.5 run stuffs through four games.
Still, it should be noted that Williams is a tough competitor. Just one day earlier, the Pats prized free-agent acquisition spoke with the media, sounding very much like a man who plans on playing in when the Patriots kick off against the Bills at Highmark Stadium this weekend.
“These are my favorite type of games — in the lights, primetime, you know everybody’s watching,” Williams said. “These are the type of games that I live for. It’s gonna be good. It’s a division opponent, it’ll be a good one.”
With Williams return to the field, only linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is the only remaining absentee from New England’s practices. The team will furnish its final injury report during the afternoon on Oct. 3.
