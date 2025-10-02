Patriots WR Unfazed By Lack of Individual Stats
From a statistical standpoint, it's been a very slow start to the 2025 season for New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas. Despite grabbing the team's first touchdown of the season in Week 1, the young pass catcher has just five receptions for 13 yards to his name. He was held to just eight total snaps in Week 4.
In the wake of his lacking offensive production, he's finding other ways to help out — and keeping a smile on his face throughout.
"I can't stop smiling. It feels good to get this dub," Douglas said in the locker room following New England's 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. "Been a time coming, and I'm glad that we put it together. We put it all together, offense, defense, and special teams. We played complimentary football."
Douglas didn't catch a single pass in the victory, but had one critical block to help spring one of his teammates to the end zone. After Drake Maye connected with tight end Hunter Henry on a sidearm throw near the sideline, it looked like Henry would either step out of bounds, or get tackled before he made it to the end zone.
Instead, a key block from Douglas helped open up a lane for Henry, who darted his way for his third touchdown of the year. Following the play, a mic'd up video posted by the Patriots on social media showed head coach Mike Vrabel telling Henry that Douglas led the way.
"No, I never think I'm trying to go out of bounds," Henry said postgame. "I'm trying to score. I have to give credit to Pop and (Stefon) Diggs and guys on the sideline making big blocks. That's huge for everybody. I really couldn't have done it without those guys."
Other big play in the Patriots' win — a record-breaking 87-yard punt return touchdown from cornerback Marcus Jones — got the seal of approval from the wideout.
"He called it, too," Douglas said. "He might not say it, but he called it. He said, 'I'm going to get me one.' ... Just to see him keep going, and the obstacles that he went through, and just to see him doing this, praise to him. He's been doing his thing."
So the Patriots, now sitting at 2-2 and right in the thick of the far-too-early postseason hunt, have looked the part they were billed to before the year. Despite the lack of Douglas in the passing game, he's fine with his role. More importantly, he's just happy to be winning football games.
"That's what I've been wanting here," Douglas said. "Just my two years, two and four games, man, it feels good."
