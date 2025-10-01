Taking Patriots Stock After Week 4 Win vs. Panthers
The New England Patriots got back into the win column in Week 4, beating the brakes off of the visiting Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. The 42-13 drubbing was the most complete team win by the Patriots since the end of the 2021 season, and gave fans across New England hope heading into the stretch run of the season.
While it was hard to find players who slipped in the win, here's a trio of those who took a tumble, along with three who shined en route to the team's second win of the year.
STOCK UP: QB Drake Maye
The Patriots starting quarterback has continued to stack games. Maye's performance was his first full-length win at home in his career, and joined some elite company in the process. He has posted a 75+ completion percentage and thrown at least two touchdowns in his last three games, second to just Tom Brady (2007) for the longest streak in NFL history.
"I think there's still stuff on the tape that (head coach Mike Vrabel) will get on me on, and I think that's the best thing to do is with a loss you kind of learn from it and take it to heart," Maye said following the win. "Also, when you win, look at the tape and learn from it. There's things that are going to show up in this game that matter down the road. Yeah, getting more and more comfortable. I think those guys around me are helping me out."
STOCK DOWN: CB Carlton Davis
With Christian Gonzalez returning to the lineup, Davis saw more pass attempts head his way in coverage. Davis -- who was called for a ticky-tack penalty in Week 3 -- also was flagged for two penalties in the first half, and got banged up later in the game. It hasn't been smooth sailing for the free agent signing, who's been dealing with lower-body ailments throughout the month of September.
STOCK UP: WR Stefon Diggs
It's been a slow ramp up for the veteran pass catcher, but Week 4 for a breakout of sorts for the former Pro Bowler. Diggs caught six balls for 101 yards, including a long grab on fourth down inside the Panthers' five yard line. The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver hasn't found the end zone so far in a Patriots uniform, but his chemistry within the team's offense is starting to blossom.
"Yeah, he's a guy that we rely on heavily, a guy that has had a lot of success in this league, and for him to show up like he did today is huge," tight end Hunter Henry said. "I think he's continuing to gain confidence in his knee and just in the whole process of coming back from that because I know how that process can be. I've been through it myself. But just awesome to see him out there flying around. He's been a tremendous teammate, a guy that a lot of guys feed off of and brings a great energy to the room."
STOCK DOWN: WR DeMario Douglas
Douglas' final catch of the team's Week 3 loss was when he juked backwards and was tackled short of the line to gain. In Week 4, the third-year wide receiver didn't record a catch. Other players in his position group (Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins) all impressed, but Douglas' shaky season has now bled over into the second quarter of the season.
STOCK UP: CB Marcus Jones
Jones finally broke a punt return free for a touchdown, his first on special teams since his rookie season in 2022. His 88-yard score pushed the momentum into New England's favor, and another 60+ yard return helped set the Patriots up in Carolina territory.
"I think that's what we've been looking for," Vrabel said. "I talked about that throughout training camp and how those return units need to be a weapon for us. We've got the one kickoff return, but to be able to do that on the punt return, fantastic effort by Marcus and everybody else out there. I think a lot of that was just his own individual will, skill, and effort. Again, that has to be a weapon. It was something that we felt like could be through this season and getting ready for this year."
STOCK DOWN: LB Christian Elliss
It was another down game for the linebacker, as Elliss was once again replaced by backup Jack Gibbens in the first half. Gibbens came into the game and quickly helped rack up 2.5 tackles for loss, while Elliss missed more tackles -- a trend that's plagued him to start the 2025 season.
