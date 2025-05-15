Patriots 2025 Schedule: 5 Most Intriguing Matchups
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots 2025 NFL season schedule has been set.
After a disappointing 4-13 finish in 2024, New England is hoping for significant improvement in the upcoming season. New England hired head coach Mike Vrabel during the offseason in hopes of restoring the pride to Patriots Nation.
In keeping with Vrabel’s decree to approach business with “aggression,” the team signed several high profile free agents, while drafting eleven potential impact players in the 2025 NFL Draft. In conjunction with newly-hired defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, Vrabel is expected to institute a high-octane style of defense. The Pats will also seek offensive improvements under the direction of a new offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.
Still, New England’s redemption arc will ultimately be determined by their performance on the field during the regular season. While the team will face stern competition from their entire season slate, here is a look at some of the most anticipated matchups in 2025.
Season Opener — Week 1: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Date: Sunday, September 7
Time: 1:00pm ET
Place: Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts
The Pats will begin the Mike Vrabel era by welcoming the “silver and black” to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium. While it may not be the NFL’s marquee matchup for opening weekend, it is certainly not devoid of interesting storylines. From Raiders’ minority owner — and Patriots legend — Tom Brady facing off against his former team, to Raiders head coach Pete Carroll facing a team he coached from 1997-99, there is no shortage of history to consider.
In addition to rostering former Patriot receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders will arrive in Foxborough intent on showing off their new-look offense — a unit which features veteran quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to complement starting tight end Brock Bowers. New England will counter Las Vegas’ offense with an aggressive style on defense — one which features a few former Raider in linebacker Robert Spillane, defensive back Marcus Epps and edge rusher K’Lavon Chiasson. Lastly, Las Vegas’ formidable front seven — led by linebacker Maxx Crosby and tackle Christian Wilkins — will provide quite the test for new Patriots’ left tackle Will Campbell.
Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Sunday, September 21
Time: 8:20pm ET
Place: Gillette Stadium; Foxborough, Massachusetts
While the Steelers quarterback situation may be best described as less than ideal heading into 2025, Pittsburgh still possesses enough talent on both sides of the ball to make this an interesting matchup for the Patriots in the early stages of the season. Quarterback Drake Maye will have his hands full, as the Steelers deploy an incredibly tough defensive front. Assuming he remains with the team, linebacker T.J. Watt should continue to set the pace for a front seven which also features linebackers Patrick Queen and Alex Highsmith and defensive end Cameron Hayward. New England’s offensive line will be tested early and often.
On defense, the Pats may find that Steelers receiver DK Metcalf presents matchup problems — both when deployed as a true wideout, or as a backfield weapon. Cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III will need assistance from safeties Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger to contain Metcalf, as well as tight end Pat Freiermuth. Accordingly, Pittsburgh’s offense should provide a formidable test for the Patriots defense.
Of course, the intrigue factor in this matchup will increase by a factor of 10 — at minimum — if free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers finds himself in the Steel City by the start of the season.
Week 5: vs. Buffalo Bills (Sunday Night Football)
Date: Sunday, October 5
Time: 8:20pm ET
Place: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, NY
Though several analysts are predicting that the Pats will climb from the cellar of the AFC East in 2025, the division still belongs to the Bills until further notice. Despite losing several core members of their roster heading into 2024, the Bills finished the regular season with a record of 13–4, their best since the introduction of the 17-game season in 2021, also improving on their 11–6 record from the previous season.
Buoyed by an MVP-winning performance from quarterback Josh Allen — as well as a retooled roster — Buffalo is once again poised to be a force within the AFC. As such, they provide a mighty challenge for the Patriots in their quest to return to respectability. Likely facing his first prime time, national audience, Maye has the chance to put the NFL on notice in a duel with one of its best quarterbacks. Additionally, Diggs may be eager to showcase his talents against his former team — provided he has returned from last season’s ACL tear. Although anything can happen in divisional matchups, the Pats will need to be at their best to earn the win in western New York.
Week 7: vs. Tennessee Titans
Date: Sunday, October 19
Time: 1:00pm ET
Place: Nissan Stadium; Nashville, Tennessee
Neither the Patriots nor the Titans are expected to be in contention for a deep playoff run this season. However, the allure of watching Vrabel coach against his former team should provide an adequate level of drama for this Week 7 contest in Music City.
The Titans are expected to be led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward as they attempt to improve upon a dismal showing in 2024. Despite their struggles, Tennessee does possess some play-making talent on offense, including running back Tony Pollard and receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett. New England should be able to take advantage of some mismatches opposite the Titans defense. Tennessee’s run defense was ranked at 26 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game, averaging 133.9 yards per game. In short, this could be an opportunity to showcase the talents of rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson, alongside starter Rhamondre Stevenson.
Week 16: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Date: Sunday, December 21
Time: 1:00pm ET
Place: M&T Bank Stadium; Baltimore, Maryland
A late-season matchup against one of the NFL’s most accomplished teams can be a rebuilding franchise’s recipe for disaster. However, the Patriots may find this game against the Ravens could truly galvanize their makeover endeavors.
As one of the NFL’s most dynamic talents, quarterback Lamar Jackson will provide the Patriots' defense with perhaps their greatest challenge this season. His dual-threat capabilities will greatly test the Pats efforts to improve against both the run and the pass on defense. Unfortunately for the Patriots, Baltimore’s offensive prowess does not end with Jackson. Newly-extended running back Derrick Henry is still one of the NFL’s most prolific rushers, with receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins providing plenty of weaponry in the passing game.
Following their Week 14 bye, New England will face both the Bills and Ravens in consecutive weeks — perhaps their toughest two-game stretch of 2025. Though several analysts are currently penciling in a Week 16 loss, the Patriots have the chance to put the NFL universe on notice should they pull off a probable upset victory over Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!