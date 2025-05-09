Patriots Legend Tom Brady Reveals Four Players He Hated Playing
The post-playing days seem to be going well for Tom Brady. His Las Vegas Raiders, whom he has partial ownerwhip of, have been very active this offseason, hiring Pete Carroll as head coach and trading for Geno Smith at quarterback. The Raiders also drafted Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech to improve their offense.
On top of helping the Raiders get back to greatness and being the lead color commentator for Fox, the New England Patriots legend made an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast Impaulsive and was asked to name the defenders he hated playing against the most.
"Ray Lewis was at the top," Brady said. "Ndamoukong Suh, I didn't like getting hit by him. J.J. Watt wasn't very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata, he was about 340 pounds, played for the Ravens. He was massive. So yeah, like, that's not fun."
Despite his hatred of playing these players and getting hit by them, Brady had success against them. The greatest of all time was 5-2 against Ray Lewis in his career, including two wins in the postseason. Brady was also 5-2 against Suh in his career. Suh registered 2.5 sacks on Brady, as well as nine hits on the legendary quarterback. Brady was 4-1 against Haloti Ngata and 2-2 in the postseason. The big defensive tackle had 3.5 sacks on Brady and eight quarterback hits. And to round it off, Brady was a perfect 6-0 against Watt in the regular season, and defeated him in the playoffs once. In six regular season games, Watt never sacked Brady. He did have 14 hits on the star quarterback, but was never able to bring him to the ground in the backfield with the ball in his hands.
To the shock of no one, even against the best defenders across multiple eras, Brady had incredible success.
