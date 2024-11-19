Patriots Dragged Into Wild Conspiracy Theory
Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots ended up losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 action by a final score of 28-22.
With the loss, the Patriots ended up dropping to 3-8 on the season. It's not the worst thing in the world, as New England took a step further towards a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they're a young team that is hungry for wins.
That being said, they have now been dragged into a wild conspiracy theory.
Bill Simmons, a very popular sports analyst, spoke out with his theory about the Patriots. He thinks that New England is intentionally tanking.
He believes that the way the coaches coached the game showed that they have been ordered to tank.
“The Pats coaching today would only make sense if we find out after the season that (Robert) Kraft ordered them to tank games starting now,” Simmons said.
Throughout the course of the game, there were some confusing decisions made by the coaches. They didn't get aggressive offensively and they also didn't seem to make any changes to defend against Matthew Stafford.
Honestly, the coaching was poor, but to go the route of a conspiracy that the coaching staff has been ordered to lose games might be a bit too far.
Due to some of the poor coaching throughout the season, there are some who believe that Mayo's tenure with the Patriots could be in jeopardy. Other reports have disputed those speculations.
Hopefully, the rest of the season will show improvement from New England both on the field and on the sideline. There is a lot of reason to be excited about the future, but the team won't go very far if the coaching staff continues to be subpar.
More than likely, the coaching staff is not trying to sabotage the team and intentionally lose football games. It's understandable to be frustrated with the way they coached against the Rams, but going this route is a bit much.
