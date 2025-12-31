Patriots' Christian Barmore Facing Domestic Assault Charge

The New England Patriots have another one of their star players in legal trouble this week.

According to WCVB-TV, defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge, stemming from an incident back in August.

The 26-year-old Barmore has been charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member, according to court documents from Attleboro District Court. According to documents, the misdemeanor charge is from an alleged incident in Mansfield on Aug. 8.

The alleged victim had been in a relationship with the defensive tackle, who's in his sixth season with the Patriots since being drafted in the second round back in 2021. She alleges that Barmore became angry with her about the air conditioning inside his bedroom, and that they also had an argument over food.

WCVB reports that the charging documents state that the victim "intended to open the door and scream for help" after the NFL star allegedly grabbed her phone from her hands as she was trying to leave the house. Documents also state that "Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor."

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) walks out of the tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The victim told police that Barmore grabbed her by the shirt "in the area of the neck" as she attempted to get to her feet before Barmore eventually let her go. The criminal complain was officially issued on Dec. 16, and Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 3, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. -- five days before Super Bowl LX.

This comes one day after wide receiver Stefon Diggs was reportedly facing a felony charge of strangulation, and assault and battery over one of his former personal chef.

In a statement, the Patriots offered support for Diggs, saying, "The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The Patriots, Barmore, or Barmore's attorney have not yet issued a public statement.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!