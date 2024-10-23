Analyst Believes Jerod Mayo's Time With Patriots is Limited
The New England Patriots made the tough decision to move on from legendary head coach Bill Belichick following last season. To replace him, they gave the job to Jerod Mayo.
So far during Mayo's first season as head coach, almost everything has gone wrong. Drake Maye, the team's rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, has helped ease the pain a bit. However, the team has not looked good in many aspects.
Mayo has also started catching a lot of heat for his coaching. Following the team's Week 7 loss, Mayo publicly stated when speaking to the press that the team was "soft." He has received a lot of criticism for that comment.
Through seven games, the Patriots have been an absolute mess. Some of that has to fall back on the head coach.
Keeping that in mind, Boston Sports Journal's Greg Bedard has made a very bold statement. He doesn't think that Mayo is guaranteed a second season with New England. If things continue to get worse, he could see the Patriots make a quick change.
“I think that there were some thoughts during the summer that there were questions going on around the building about whether this was the right thing for the program, there was some second thoughts about it,” Bedard said.
He continued on, making the statement that there could be a chance Mayo doesn't come back next year.
“I’ll tell you it’s my opinion from talking to people that I don’t think Jerod Mayo is assured of a second season if this is a complete dumpster fire," Bedard said. "Now I don’t think that’s likely, but considering where we are in week seven, they are weeks away from even a bye week trying to reset, not that that’s going to do any good with this coaching staff, everybody’s probably just going to go on vacation and then come back and play out the string,.. If this is the way the rest of the season is going to go, a lot of people are going to get fired.”
Bedard's comments make sense. Just because he's a first-year head coach does not mean that he's guaranteed to come back. He hasn't handled a lot of things the right way.
That being said, there is still a lot of football left to be played. Mayo has time to figure out the head coaching role and become a long-term fit for New England.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store. At this point in time, there's a lot of drama surrounding the Patriots. That is very normal when a team starts 1-6.
Mayo simply needs to handle himself appropriately. Airing out frustrations with players in the media is not very becoming of a head coach.
Don't expect to see Mayo lose his job at the end of the year, but this report makes it clear that a move is not out of the question if New England doesn't show some signs of improvement throughout the season.
