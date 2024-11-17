Patriots, Drake Maye Come Up Short Against Rams
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots were hoping to win their second straight game today against the Los Angeles Rams. After beating the Chicago Bears last week, morale was up and confidence was high.
Unfortunately, the Patriots were not able to make enough plays to pull off the win.
When everything was said and done, New England lost to the Rams by a final score of 28-22. It's a tough loss, but it's far from being a horrible thing as it simply helps them hold and potentially improve their draft positioning.
One of the biggest highlights of the game was a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Maye to offensive lineman Vederian Lowe. Everyone loves a big man touchdown and this was a great one.
Maye was one of the only positives to come from today's game for the Patriots. He ended up completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The interception came on the final drive of the game with Maye trying to make a play down the field.
Again, the rookie quarterback showed off the superstar potential that he possesses for the future.
Defensively, New England was unable to stop Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford went off, completing 18 of his 27 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. It's very difficult to win games when allowing an opposing quarterback to put up those kinds of numbers.
Kendrick Bourne did end up becoming another positive for the Patriots. After being benched for last week's game, he caught five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He provided a major boost for the offense.
It's a disappointing loss, but the positive from the game is that New England was able to compete. They only lost by six points to a Rams team that has a lot of talent.
Next up for the Patriots will be a hit the road for an AFC East rivalry game against the Miami Dolphins. Hopefully, they'll be able to bounce back and pick up their fourth win of the year in Week 12.
