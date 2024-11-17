Patriots' Drake Maye Does Something Unseen Since Tom Brady
Drake Maye may not have been able to lead the New England Patriots to a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 action, but he sure did play well.
Once again, the rookie quarterback and No. 3 overall pick looked like the real deal. He's already considered one of the best young signal callers in the game and continues giving Patriots' fans reasons to be excited about the future.
Against the Rams, Maye was able to accomplish something that hasn't been done by a New England quarterback since Tom Brady did it back in 2019.
In the first quarter, Maye surpassed 100 passing yards and a passing touchdown.
It's the first time since Brady did it that a Patriots' quarterback has had 100 passing yards and a passing touchdown in the first quarter.
He simply continues doing things that deserve attention. Maye has shown off the potential to be the best quarterback out of the draft class if he continues to develop.
So far this season, the young quarterback has completed 127 of his 190 pass attempts for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 260 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
With the loss, New England dropped to 3-8 on the season. The playoffs are clearly not going to happen this season, but with Maye leading the way they may not be out of contention for long.
Being able to reach this kind of milestone is simply a testament to talent that Maye possesses and the hard work he has been putting in. Accomplishing things that Brady has accomplished will always be a positive sign.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, it will be interesting to see how things go for Maye and the Patriots. They will be looking for continued development and improvement from their rookie quarterback.
Maye deserves a lot of recognition for what he's accomplishing as a rookie and he has single-handedly brought hope for a quick turnaround as New England rebuilds over the next couple of years.
