Patriots' Drake Maye's Favorite Target is Abundantly Clear
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye did not exactly have a whole lot of options to throw to during his rookie campaign, but the Patriots have gone out of their way to ensure that the youngster has more weapons at his disposal in 2025.
New England added wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, selected running back TreVeyon Henderson and receiver Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft and also signed undrafted free agents like halfback Lan Larison and receiver Efton Chism III.
In spite of all of that, though, it appears that Maye still has a favorite target: tight end Hunter Henry.
The sophomore signal-caller has apparently been throwing the football to Henry regularly at organized team activities, which should not come as much of a surprise.
"It’s clear that Henry is still Maye’s security blanket," wrote Mark Daniels of Mass Live. "All three of his receptions came after a Maye incomplete pass. That was seen plenty last season when Henry finished with 66 receptions, 674 yards, and two touchdowns."
Henry was actually tied for the team lead in receptions with wide receiver DeMario Douglas in 2024, although Henry had 10 more targets.
Tight ends typically serve as an easy weapon for young quarterbacks, particularly on those short and intermediate routes when nothing is available downfield.
Henry is 30 years old, but he remains a productive pass-catcher and is under contract with the Pats through 2026 after inking a three-year extension with the club last spring.
Heck, the Patriots also brought back number two tight end Austin Hooper this offseason, who also developed a nice rapport with Maye last year.
New England has certainly provided Maye with more feasible options heading into 2025, but it would not be shocking to see him still rely heavily on Henry.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!