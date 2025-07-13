Patriots' Drake Maye Gets Honest on Relationship With WRs
Last year, the New England Patriots laid claim to the worst receiving corps in football, which certainly made life difficult for Drake Maye during his rookie campaign.
This offseason, however, the Patriots have largely revamped their wide receiver room, adding pieces such as veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins as well as rookie Kyle Williams to their midst.
As a result, many have New England pegged as a sleeper team heading into 2025, but it will obviously be important for Maye to develop his rapport with his wide outs.
Well, last week, Maye and a significant number of his pass-catchers worked out together in North Carolina, and the young quarterback has revealed how important the experience was.
"I think the bonding is more important than, really, the football," Maye said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Just have some dinner, and time in the pool and lake. It was a good time."
Patriots training camp is right around the corner, and the former No. 3 overall pick is excited to get going. He added that meeting with his receivers was definitely a nice little appetizer for the coming weeks.
"Just seeing the guys. It's been about a month," Maye said. "Ready to get back to work and games. We're two months out now [from the regular season]. It's coming closer. So getting back to the guys and building the bond and culture."
Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes last season. He also rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores, averaging a robust 7.8 yards per carry.
As a team, though, New England went just 4-13, representing its second straight four-win campaign. Much of that was a direct result of the Pats' pitiful offense.
We'll see if things have improved on that end come September.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!