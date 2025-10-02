Patriots' Drake Maye Responds to Josh Allen Comparisons
New England Patriots second-year pro Drake Maye is establishing his identity as a quarterback in the NFL.
Many pundits around the league have compared Maye to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, his quarterback counterpart in New England's Week 5 matchup, but Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has his own take on the matter.
"I don't know if I necessarily agree with that. I think that we want Drake to play quarterback, and that's to work the progression, work the scheme of the play. I've never said not to run, just to protect himself and to protect the ball. So, I don't necessarily agree with that," Vrabel said. "And then with Josh Allen, I think he's going to play quarterback how he feels gives him the best chance to win and lead his team to victory each week, which has been pretty successful."
The two are strong pocket passers with arm strength for days, but that is where the comparison usually stops. Maye also reacted to the idea of him and Allen being similar quarterbacks.
"You watch a lot of the same tape being in the division. You see the Bills show up a lot, and they kind of have the same type of offense. Any time you watch those quarterbacks around the league playing at a high level like that, you try to learn something," Maye said.
"Learn how he’s looking off defenders or learn what he’s doing with his pump fakes when he’s out in the perimeter, stuff like that that he’s so good at. From there, he’s great throwing down the field and great at extending plays, moving guys and scramble drill. So, he’s great."
If Maye could play like Allen, that would be great news for the Patriots. Allen is the league's reigning Most Valuable Player and is one of the most talented quarterbacks the league has ever seen.
However, the Patriots don't need Maye to be Allen; they need him to be himself. Maye is able to take bits and pieces of his peers' games in order to complete his identity as a quarterback, but the Patriots need him to play his game and do what it takes to lead New England to victory.
