Patriots' Drake Maye Likes Bill Belichick, UNC Fit
New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick is trending towards taking his talents to college football. He has become one of the most talked about names in football with all of the rumors and reports suggesting that he will likely become the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Of course, the Patriots have a current player who recently played for North Carolina on the roster. That player is none other than Drake Maye.
With that in mind, Maye was asked about the fit between Belichick and the Tar Heels. He didn't say much about it, but he likes the fit.
“I think Belichick would love Chapel Hill," Maye said.
Belichick landing with North Carolina would send shockwaves throughout the college football world. The Tar Heels would instantly become a hot destination for players in the transfer portal and for recruits across the nation.
Having the opportunity to play for a legendary coach like Belichick would be amazing.
As for Maye, he would love nothing more than to see his alma mater be able to take a huge step towards becoming an established yearly championship contender. That is the kind of impact that Belichick could have on the school.
Only time will tell and things are certainly not official. However, there is more and more smoke starting to billow surrounding the Belichick to North Carolian rumors.
Maye sharing his two cents on the matter doesn't mean a whole lot, but he sees the fit being a good one for both parties.
From a legacy standpoint, Belichick would take a huge leap forward if he can go to the college level and find dominant success like he did with New England. Very few coaches have been able to find elite success at both the NFL and college level.
Expect to continue hearing more rumors and reports surrounding Belichick and the Tar Heels. A deal could come together at any given moment, or it could also fall apart.
At least for now, the expectation is that Belichick will end up becoming the next head coach at North Carolina. Everything seems to be pointing in that direction.
