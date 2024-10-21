Patriots' Drake Maye Receives Advice From Trevor Lawrence
The New England Patriots were unable to pick up a much-needed win this week, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 32-16. With the loss, the Patriots are now just 1-6 on the season.
Drake Maye was one of the lone bright spots for New England this week. He put together a second straight strong performance in his new starting role.
At the final whistle, Maye had completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 276 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. In a disappointing number, he also led the team in rushing with 18 yards on three attempts.
Maye was certainly not the problem for the Patriots this week. He did everything in his power, but the team around him failed to do their jobs.
Following the game, Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared gave some advice for Maye. Lawrence revealed what he told the rookie quarterback when speaking to the media.
"I just told him after the game he’s a great player and just to keep his head down, keep working," Lawrence said. "Just try to learn something every week. Don’t be too hard on yourself. You have to keep your confidence. He’s the leader of that team -- of that organization, honestly. When he’s on the field playing everybody looks at the quarterback and he’s a high pick, high drafted guy. Keep his confidence."
That's great advice from Lawrence.
When he was named the starter, the media was worried about Maye being on the field too early. With the offensive line struggling and the wide receivers not playing well, many thought he was being set up to fail.
Despite all of those concerns, Maye has completely outplayed the expectations. Even when he has made mistakes, he has kept his confidence high and kept making plays.
Through his first two career starts, the 22-year-old quarterback is looking like a potential superstar. He has certainly done enough to prove that he's more than capable of being the team's franchise quarterback.
Clearly, Maye still has a lot of work and developing to do, but he has shown enough to warrant fans getting very excited about him for the future.
