Patriots' Drake Maye Responds to Criticism from Giants Star

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is known for his ability to keep calm in the face of adversity.

Despite being sacked 37 times this season — third most in the NFL in said category — Maye has still managed to rank first in passing yards, first in pass completion, and third in passer rating. In short, the second-year starter has left little to no doubt regarding his status as New England’s franchise quarterback — thanks to his talent, tenacity and poise.

In that vein, New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns believes that Maye is possibly is “too poised” — a point which he believes could lead to problems for the Pats' third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft — especially when Burns’ Giants face-off against the Patriots in an upcoming Week 13 showdown at Gillette Stadium.

Yet, Maye remained unfazed when Burns’ opinion was brought to his attention earlier this week. In fact, the 23-year-old appeared to exhibit more confusion than any other emotion while responding to reporters at Gillette Stadium.

“I’m not 100 percent [sure] what that really means,” Maye said. “I try to keep my eyes down the field while feeling pressure, I think that’s part of playing the position… I know he’s a great player, and he’s had a great year, so (I’ll) just try to have feel for where he’s at.”

While several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their current streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. Perhaps most revered for his elite arm strength, the 6’4” 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism.

Through the first 12 games of the season, Maye has completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 3,130 yards, with 21 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. He has also carried the ball 75 times for 307 yards and two touchdowns this season — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique. Accordingly, Maye has deservedly remained atop the short list of MVP candidates to date.

What Does it Mean to be ‘Too Poised?’

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Accordingly, Burns was quick to praise Maye for his accomplishments. However, the two-time Pro Bowler doubled-down while providing a deeper evaluation of the Pats’ quarterback’s playing style.

“He’s talented. Talented arm. I’m not really too sure yet about how quick he is to process everything, but I do feel like he makes the right plays at the right time,” Burns told members of the Giants media. “He does seem to be poised, maybe a little bit too poised, in the pocket, but just overall, he’s been showing his talent, for sure.

“I feel like, at times, he’s so caught up in making the right play or getting so caught up in his routes downfield, he just forgets about somewhat of who’s rushing him, if that makes sense,” Burns added. What I mean by poised is that he takes his time, he makes the right reads, and he tries to make the right play,” Burns said. ”It can also bite you in the butt at a certain amount of times if you’ve got edge rushers coming and you’re not really too cognizant of where they are.”

Burns will certainly have Maye’s full attention during their upcoming matchup. He currently leads the Giants with 13 sacks and 21 quarterback hits. The 6’5” 250-pound pass rusher will undoubtedly attempt to take advantage of a Patriots offensive line that will be without the services of starting left tackle Will Campbell and left guard Jared Wilson. Though Maye fully acknowledges the challenges which lay ahead of him, he also let Patriots Nation know that he will be ready for Burns in Week 13.

“I know he’s made a lot of plays,“ Maye said. “So I’ll just keep on doing what I’m doing and avoid those guys and hit our guys downfield.”

