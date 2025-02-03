Patriots' Drake Maye Reveals Biggest Offseason Goal
After an impressive rookie season from Drake Maye, the New England Patriots can safely say that their quarterback situation will be under control for the foreseeable future.
Despite the turbulence surrounding him, Maye has several highlights and impressive showings across the Patriots' bumpy season, providing the confidence to hand him the keys to the franchise. Yet, the third-overall pick still has his eyes set on making strong steps forward during this coming offseason into his second year.
During his interview with Sirius XM, Maye sounded off on what he might be looking to improve over the coming offseason into his second-year pro.
"Situational football is huge," Maye said. "Playing my position, you have to be in tune in every situation. It's on you. Those guys are looking at you -- the other 10 guys on the field, it's your job to get things going and get things on the right page. So I think situational football and just continuing to grow as a leader."
The Patriots quarterback showed a ton of physical gifts and traits across his first season. But now, it seems Maye's focus has shifted to the mental aspect of his game, starting with his understanding of situational football.
Maye finished his rookie season with 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 66.6% completion percentage, enough to earn him a Pro Bowl nod in his first season on the job.
There's a lot to love, but still a ton of room to grow ahead for the Patriots' signal caller. And for Maye, it seems like he's more than ready to take on that challenge.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Patriots Have Perfect Free Agent Target in Chiefs' Star
- Seahawks Floated as Trade Team for Patriots QB
- Patriots Linked to Potential Trade for Cowboys Superstar
- Patriots Urged to Pursue Breakout WR in Free Agency
- Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Slams NFL Insider