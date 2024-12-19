Patriots' Drake Maye Shares Thoughts on Josh Allen Comparisons
The New England Patriots could not be more excited about rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
After selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots had planned to let him sit on the sideline for a good portion of the season. After a brutal offensive start, New England put him on the field earlier than expected.
Maye has not only handled the pressure of playing in the NFL well, he has shown off legitimate superstar potential.
Throughout the 2024 season, Maye has made nine starts. He has played in 10 total games.
In those appearances, Maye has completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 1,898 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also picked up 359 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Due to his strong play, Maye has started receiving some huge comparisons. One of the most popular is a comparison to Buffalo Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen, who is currently the front-runner to win the NFL MVP award.
With the Allen comparisons swirling around him, Maye took a second to respond to them. He had a great response that was full of humility, which is exactly what the Patriots love to see from him.
“I think I’ve got a long way to go to get anywhere close to playing like that," Maye said.
Looking at Maye's game, his ability to make plays with his legs has been a major surprise. In a way, he truly has looked like a similar player to Allen.
That being said, Maye has a lot of developing to do in order to reach the level that Allen has reached.
Simply having a rookie quarterback receiving those kinds of comparisons is exciting for New England. If they develop Maye the right way, bring in the right supporting cast around him, and he continues working hard, the sky is truly the limit. He could be the kind of impact quarterback that Allen is for the Bills.
It will be very interesting to see what the future holds for Maye and the Patriots. He has brought life to a fan base that was struggling to accept losing. The outlook is bright and he is the main reason for it.
