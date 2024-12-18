Potential WR Trade Options for Patriots
The New England Patriots will have a few needs to focus on during the upcoming NFL offseason. One of the biggest will be bringing in a top-tier wide receiver for young franchise quarterback Drake Maye.
Looking ahead at the potential options, there are quite a few free agents that the Patriots could pursue. There are also a lot of wideouts who could become available on the trade market as well.
It doesn't matter how New England brings in their new No. 1 target. They simply need to land one.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at a few options that the Patriots could pursue via trade this offseason.
DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
First up, a move for Metcalf could be a possible option for New England. While the Seahawks would likely prefer to not trade him, they might end up going through a bit of a re-tooling process this offseason.
In 12 games so far this season, Metcalf has racked up 57 receptions for 840 yards and three touchdowns. He is just 27 years old and would provide a long-term top target for Maye.
There is no guarantee that he will become available, but if Seattle is open to moving him the Patriots should jump at the opportunity.
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Staying in the NFC West, the 49ers are widely expected to entertain trade offers for Deebo Samuel. He has struggled to be productive so far this season and his future with the team looks very murky.
Even though he's not the most productive wideout in San Francisco, New England should have interest in him.
Samuel has caught 43 passes for 569 yards and a touchdown this season and has chipped in 34 carries for 95 yards and another touchdown. He isn't the best option on this list, but he would be worth taking a look at.
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Another NFC West wide receiver has to be placed on this list. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, Cooper Kupp was a name that had been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. The Rams ended up keeping him, but they could consider revisiting during the offseason.
Kupp has played in 10 games so far this season, catching 63 passes for 657 yards and six touchdowns. With the Patriots, he could take that production up a notch.
New England needs to go big at wide receiver. Even at 31 years old, Kupp would be exactly the kind of big move that the Patriots need to make.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
Finally, there is an intriguing wide receiver that New England could consider taking a flier on. Christian Watson was expected to become a No. 1 type of wide receiver with the Packers, but that has not happened just yet.
Despite that fact, Watson still has elite potential for the future. He has caught 29 passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns this season and is just 25 years old.
Watson could end up being the cheapest option on this list if Green Bay is open to listening to offers. New England should at least place a call and check on his availability.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!