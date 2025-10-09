Former Patriots Center Thinks Drake Maye Has Tom Brady Effect
For weeks now, Drake Maye has been the talk of the league, as well as the talk of former New England Patriots players.
From Ty Law to Chris Hogan. Many former players of the past dynasty have come out and sung the praises of the current signal caller for the Pats. This week, another one joined the bunch.
David Andrews was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Patriots in 2015 after his college run as a Georgia Bulldog had come to an end. He spent the entirety of his career snapping the ball to Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Jacoby Brissett.
Andrews played four games in 2024, but his season was cut short due to a rotator cuff injury that required surgery. The longtimecenter retired this past offseason.
Drake Maye would become the starter for the Patriots in 2024, just a few weeks after Andrews' season and eventual career ended. Despite Andrews and Maye only really working together on the practice field last season, the former center has spotted the effect he can have on the league in terms of recruiting free agents to come back to New England.
Andrews spoke about all of this on his podcast, The Quick Snap, this week, suggesting that Maye will be a lot like Tom Brady and how players will want to sign with the Patriots to play alongside him.
"I think what I'm trying to say is, hopefully now these pass-catchers are seeing what Drake's doing, and you're going to see the Tom Brady type of effect where people are like, 'OK, I could go to so-and-so (team) for this and come to the Patriots for this. I'm not just going to take that offer," Andrews said.
Anyone from Randy Moss to Josh Gordon would agree that you came to Foxborough for a chance to play with Brady. As time goes on, Maye may have that same effect.
Andrews continued by stating what a receiver's mindset is while observing Maye. "Now it's like, 'I'm coming to New England because this guy is the deal and he's going to get me the ball, which is going to make me better, which is going to get me paid, and hopefully we have success—all those factors.'"
Maye is clearly on the right track. The Quick Snap co-host, former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer, also said that, "The one thing that I've seen in 365 days is, he has made three years' worth of progressions, in my opinion, from where he was when he took his first start just a year ago today to where he is now."
A lot of moves were made in 2025 to revamp the Patriots for this season, but don't be surprised if they want to explore how dangerous they want to be in 2026, mainly if Drake Maye stays on track. The Pats have just under $54 million in cap space next year. Who knows what they'll want to do with that after this season?
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!