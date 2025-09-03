Stefon Diggs, Patriots Media Exchange Apologies
New England Patriots fans and members of the New England media scene now have answers as to why they had not personally heard much from Stefon Diggs this summer.
The wide receiver opened Wednesday's post-practice media availability with a statement to the press. His comments came after he appeared on The Athletic’s Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini's podcast back on Aug. 13th. AT the time, Diggs discussed his road to recovery after tearing his ACL, what it had been like playing for new Head Coach Mike Vrabel and — most importantly — was unwilling to reveal his status at the time for Week 1 of the regular-season.
That last part caused many headlines to accumulate online, with many members of the media saying No. 8 was playing coy about his status and availability after his previously mentioned ACL tear in Week 8 of the 2024 league season.
But with Diggs' ACL recovery advancing and now that 2025's Week 1 has arrived, the Patriot is ready to advance his relationship with the media.
Stefon Diggs Makes Amends with the New England Media
Diggs offered the media an apology and said that he recognizes he will likely be seeing a lot of the media given the projected success of the Patriots' franchise this year.
"I want to be very clear up here, I'm an adult. I apologize," Diggs said Wednesday afternoon. "I'm not up here to ego trip, I'm not up here to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything for clickbait. If I rubbed anyone the wrong way I really want to apologize. Moving forward — obviously — we have a media to player relationship that [I'm going to be] as professional as I can be. I want to make myself available each and every week, and I don't want to make this thing abrasive ... I don't want to get up here and not answer questions or make anybody feel uncomfortable ... Obviously it's going to be a long season so we're going to spend a lot of time together."
Digg's statement went over very well, with many fans and members of the media commenting on his professionalism.
"The media could also learn a thing or two from this," one fan said on X.
"Respect this a lot. Really wants to have a good relationship with the Boston media even though some reporters can be clowns," said another.
"The media needs to treat these players with respect. It's sickening how they treat them," another fan also said.
The 6'0", 191 pound wideout was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Houston in March of 2025. Prior to 2024, he registered six consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.
