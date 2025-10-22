Patriots Earn High Grades for Fourth Straight Win
As the New England Patriots prepare to move on from their Week 7 victory over the Tennessee Titans, they must continue to take stock in their areas of strength, as well as their areas of improvement.
While the Pats had much to celebrate during their 31-13 win at Nissan Stadium, there were both moments of value and areas in need of improvement on which they may build a solid foundation for their upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
In that vein, here is a look at the Patriots’ offensive, defensive and special teams’ performances in Week 7, along with a grade for each positional group.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Drake Maye was near perfect in Nashville, setting a Patriots’ franchise record for the highest single-game completion percentage (91.3 percent) by completing 21-of-23 passes for 222 yards and throwing two touchdowns. Maye found success against the Titans’ defense by maximizing his yardage gains on early downs and using the intermediate areas of the field to move the ball. In fact, the 23-year-old had completed a career-high 16 straight passes at one point. His scoring connections with both Kayshon Boutte and Austin Hooper prove that he is capable of elevating the performance of his pass catchers, while carrying the ball himself for 62-yards on eight carries. Most importantly, Maye demonstrates a greater understanding of the “when and how” to use his multiple gridiron talents with each passing week. Maye was relieved for 10 snaps by backup Josh Dobbs, who completed his only pass for 12 yards.
Grade: A+
RUNNING BACKS
Rhamondre Stevenson continues to receive the majority of the snaps among New England’s rushers. The Oklahoma product carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and one touchdown, while also catching two passes. Overall, the Pats starter thrived in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ inside zone game plan against the Titans. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson and practice squad elevation Terrell Jennings each aligned on nine snaps combining for seven carries for 23 yards. Still, the story of the day was Stevenson, who continues to work his back back to the top level of Patriots’ offensive weapons.
Grade: B+
RECEIVERS
Veteran Stefon Diggs led all receivers with seven catches for 69 yards. Third-year wideout Kayshon Boutte maximized his 46 offensive plays by catching two passes for 55 yards — one of which came on a 39-yard scoring strike from Maye with time expiring in the second quarter. Veteran Mack Hollins caught both of his targeted passes for 49 yards, including a 27-yard sideline shot from Maye. DeMario Douglas had three catches on three targets for 17 yards, with his most-impressive coming on an eye-popping, one-handed snag on fourth-down conversion in the third quarter.
Grade: A
TIGHT ENDS
The Patriots’ tight ends collectively turned in a solid day as blockers, particularly in the running game. Hybrid full pack/tight end Jack Westover was particularly effective in his 19 snaps as a lead blocker. In the passing game, team captain Hunter Henry caught four of his five targets for 33 yards. Austin Hooper had perhaps his best game of the season, catching two passes for 11 yards, including his first touchdown of the season — a high-pointed catch of Maye’s three-yard pass.
Grade: A
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Patriots offensive line had its struggles against Tennessee, yielding multiple sacks on Maye. However, they performed when needed most. Center Garrett Bradbury helped anchor a line which helped New England’s running collectively rush for 175 yards. Meanwhile, Bradbury turned in a clean stat sheet, without allowing a single sack, pressure or hit on Drake Maye. While the offensive line produced more positives than negatives in Week 7, rookie left guard Jared Wilson (63 snaps) had his share of struggles, allowing two sacks and two pressures. Still, Wilson played an integral role in providing the second-level block which freed running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 16-yard run.
Grade: B-
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
New England’s dynamic duo of defensive tackles remain problematic for opposing offenses, with Tennessee’s line being their next victim. Milton Williams logged five total tackles and one sack, while Christian Barmore remained a string presence up front. K’Lavon Chaisson was among the most visible Patriots on the preventive side of the ball in Week 7. His third-quarter fumble recovery returned for a score was the first touchdown of his career and the Patriots' first defensive score of 2025. When matched against Titans offensive lineman Dan Moore, Jr, Chaisson used his inside spin to gain a clear path toward a third-down sack on Ward. He finished the day with three total tackles and two sacks.
Grade: A
LINEBACKERS
Few, if any, New England Patriots defenders made more of his playing time than hybrid linebacker Marte Mapu. the third-year hybrid defensive back-turned- linebacker aligned on a season-high 20 snaps. Mapu led the team with eight total tackles, while also contributing one pass break-up. Robert Spillane registered a pair of tackles as his comfort continues to grow as a downhill attacker. In his homecoming, veteran Harold Landry compiled three tackles and one sack, despite entering the game while dealing with an ankle injury.
Grade: A-
CORNERBACKS
Despite their early struggles in man coverage, the Patriots cornerbacks settled into a solid performance. The unit collectively held the Titans passing game to 216 net yards passing. Perimeter corners Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis each surrendered catches, while slot defender Marcus Jones was beat on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Titans quarterback Cam Ward to receiver Chimere Dike. Still, Jones redeemed his pas transgressions by intercepting a fourth-quarter pass intended for Tennessee tight end Chig Okonkwo.
Grade: B-
SAFETIES
In similar fashion to the cornerbacks, New England’s safeties began to lock in after a shaky first quarter. Rookie Craig Woodson found himself out of position on Dike’s aforementioned touchdown, leaving Jones alone, and prone to get beat for the score. Once the defense switched to more zone concepts, the unit did their share in holding the Titans scoreless in the second half. Kyle Dugger once again aligned on every defensive play, in the absence of injured starter Jaylinn Hawkins
Grade: B-
SPECIAL TEAMS
Rookie kicker Andres Borregales connected on all four extra point attempts, as well as his lone field goal from 36-yards in the first quarter. Bryce Baringer punted four times for 150 yards, including one punt inside the 20. Though New England’s coverage units were not as effective as in weeks’ past, specialist Brenden Schooler had two special teams tackles, giving him 10 on the season.
Grade: B
FINAL ANALYSIS:
Despite head coach Mike Vrabel’s assurances to the contrary, earning a victory over the Titans in Week 7 was important to both the Patriots coaches and players. As the Patriots improve to 5-2 on the season, they also hold a 4-0 record on the road. Behind another stellar offensive performance by Maye, the Pats demonstrated a great deal of versatility, further demonstrating they are becoming a team which is gaining experience in winning games in multiple ways.
OVERALL GRADE: A
