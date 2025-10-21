Patriots TE Praises Mature Drake Maye in Titans Win
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end Austin Hooper is feeling quite at home with his team this season. The eleven-year veteran has not only been a top situational offensive weapon, but also a staunch advocate for the coaching styles of head coach Mike Vrabel and offenisve coordaintor Josh McDaniels.
Still, one aspect of the Pats’ surprising 5-2 output through the season’s first seven games has stood out to Hooper among the rest — the meteoric rise of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
After leading his team to their fourth straight victory — a 31-13 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, Maye is the proverbial toast of the town. From setting franchise records, to electrifying fans with his big-play ability, the Pats’ starter has earned copious amounts of praise from his coaches and teammates. In fact, Hooper (while speaking with reporters this week at Gillette Stadium) shared the pride with which he has observed Maye’s growth into an elite NFL quarterback.
“Being a teammate, seeing where [Drake’s} at now, seeing the leadership, seeing the command in the huddle, seeing him be willing to say, ‘Hey, I need this like this,’ Hooper said, as transcribed by WEEI. “Just subtle things like that, where it’s just showing like, ‘hey, if you want the ball, this is what I expect,’ in like a very nice Drake way. Just like, getting the point across of like, ‘Hey, this is what I need from you to get whatever done.’
What a Difference a Year Makes … for Maye
Hooper has performed well during his second season with the Patriots. Rather than opt for entering unrestricted free agency at the start of the NFL year in March, the 30-year-old ultimately decided to stay within the friendly confines of Foxborough, Massachusetts. Hooper signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Pats, with a maximum value of $7 million and $4 million guaranteed.
Having played alongside Maye during his rookie season in 2024, Hooper has forged a solid working relationship with both Maye and tight end counterpart Hunter Henry. In spite of the by the Patriots' numerous offensive struggles in 2024, Hooper was one of its very few bright spots. He played all 17 games and caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns. Hooper has followed up his first season with New England by catching 10 passes for 116 yards and one touchdown — which showcased his impressive vertical leap for the three-yard score.
Though Hooper deserves the majority of the credit for such an athletic grab, he chose to credit Maye’s ability and added maturity for making a throw which a rookie-Maye probably would have missed.
“You definitely see the growth,” Hooper said. “And like I said in the offseason when I spoke to you guys. You see the comfortability coming off the rookie year. Shoulders are a little lower, has a little more swag to him, and has confidence. I mean, pitchers, quarterbacks, kickers - it’s a confidence game. That’s why you gotta build up our guy, and he’s got a ton of talent and we believe in him.”
While Hooper remains excited to reunite with both quarterback Maye and Henry, his comfort within New England’s offense may also be due in part to dealing with a familiar face in the coach’s room: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The 6’4” 254-pound tight end played under McDaniels when he coached the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. Hooper played in 17 games for the Silver and Black during said season, amassing 234 yards on 25 catches with zero touchdowns. He also played under new head coach Mike Vrabel as a members of the Tennessee Titans in 2022.
