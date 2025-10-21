Patriots Snap Counts vs. Titans Validate Top Performers
As the New England Patriots continue to savor their 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, they will certainly take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.
The Pats were undoubtedly pleased with their effort in all three phases, allowing them to secure their fourth straight victory. However, there are plenty of areas in which they will look to build upon as well as seek improvement. Though game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the Pats in helping to devise effective strategies moving forward.
Here is a look at the Patriots offensive and defensive snap counts from their win in Week 7.
OFFENSE
On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 65 versus the Titans.
Offense Observations:
The Patriots had only one player align for every snap on offense, center Garrett Bradbury. The veteran lineman helped anchor an offensive line which helped New England’s running collectively rush for 175 yards. Meanwhile, Bradbury turned in a clean stat sheet, without allowing a single sack, pressure or hit on quarterback Drake Maye.
Having aligned on 55 of 65 snaps, Maye set a Patriots’ organizational mark for the highest single-game completion percentage, connecting on 91.3 percent of this passes. The 23-year-old completed 21-of-23 against the Titans for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Maye was relieved for 10 snaps by backup Josh Dobbs, who completed his only pass for 12 yards.
While the offensive line produced more positives than negatives in Week 7, rookie left guard Jared Wilson (63 snaps) had his share of struggles, allowing two sacks and two pressures. Still, Wilson played an integral role in providing the second-level block which freed running back Rhamondre Stevenson for a 16-yard run.
Stevenson continues to receive the majority of the snaps among New England’s rushers. The Oklahoma product carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and one touchdown, while also catching two passes. Rookie TreVeyon Henderson and practice squad elevation Terrell Jennings each aligned on nine snaps.
Veteran Stefon Diggs led all receivers by logging 35 snaps on offense, putting his playing-time total at 55.1 percent on the season. Unsurprisingly, he also led the team with seven catches for 69 yards. Third-year wideout Kayshon Boutte maximized his 46 offensive plays by catching two passes for 55 yards — one of which came on a 39-yard scoring strike from Maye with time expiring in the second quarter.
DEFENSE
On defense the Pats overall snap count was 53 versus the Titans.
Defense Observations
New England’s defense saw five players align on every Week 6 snap: linebacker Robert Spillane, safeties Craig Woodson and Kyle Dugger and cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis, III.
Few, if any, New England Patriots defenders made more of his playing time than Marte Mapu. the third-year hybrid defensive back-turned- linebacker aligned on a season-high 20 snaps. Mapu led the team with eight total tackles, while also contributing one pass break-up.
Linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was among the most visible Patriots on the preventive side of the ball in Week 7. His third-quarter fumble recovery returned for a score was the first touchdown of his career and the Patriots' first defensive score of 2025. When matched against Titans offensive lineman Dan Moore, Jr, Chaisson used his inside spin to gain a clear path toward a third-down sack on Ward. He finished the day with three total tackles and two sacks.
New England’s dynamic duo of defensive tackles remain problematic for opposing offenses, with Tennessee’s line being their next victim. Milton Williams aligned on 37 snaps (placing him at 66 percent on the season) while Christian Barmore took 36 snaps, raising his total to 65 percent of the Pats’ plays. Williams logged five total tackles and one sack, while Barmore did not register any statistics.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!