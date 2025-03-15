Patriots Earn Impressive Free Agent Grade
The New England Patriots have been the talk of the NFL over the last week for all the right reasons. Their free agent haul has been amongst the best in the NFL, revamping their defense with proven stars and high-level role players. Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and Harlod Landry highlight the class of free agents for New England, and it is a group that earned an A grade from Jacob Camenker of USA Today
"The Patriots have landed upgrades at every level of the defense," Camenker writes. "Milton Williams and Harold Landry will add much needed pop to a unit that produced the fewest sacks in the NFL last season; Robert Spillane will provide leadership and instinctive tackling ability at linebacker; and Carlton Davis is a proven, solid outside starter to pair with All-Pro Christian Gonzalez."
Camenker adds that while the Patriots haven't added a top receiver or left tackle, they did make a move on the offensive side that fans should be excited about.
"They did sign Morgan Moses to be an upgrade on the right side,: Camenker writes. "The veteran starter should be a major upgrade over Demontrey Jacobs – who graded as Pro Football Focus' worst qualified tackle last season – and came with a reasonable $24 million price tag over three years."
While "winning the offseason" is a dangerous trope to be porud of (hello 2024 Chicago Bears), there is a ton of promise with this current Patriots team. And while they still need top-level pieces to put around Drake Maye on offense, they are off to a blazing start to 2025.
