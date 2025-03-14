Patriots Sign Former Raiders DB
The New England Patriots continue to do work on the defensive end of the ball in free agency.
According to insider Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with former Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps. The contract has a max value of $4.4 million.
Epps is coming off a limited campaign in which he suffered a torn ACL, appearing in only three showings for Las Vegas in 2024. During his last healthy season in 2023 with the Raiders being coached by Patriots' now-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, he played in all 17 contests to collect 66 tackles, four TFLs, and three passes defended.
The addition of the 29-year-old adds another layer of depth to the Patriots' solid safety unit, headlined by Jabrill Peppers and Kyle Dugger likely starting for the 2025 season. New England also made sure to re-sign Jaylinn Hawkins to a new deal in the opening days of free agency, further stabilizing this secondary group.
The signing is also a bit of a bet on Epps' health. As a 29-year-old coming off an ACL tear to derail his previous season, it remains to be seen at what level the 2019 sixth-round pick will return to in a Patriots uniform.
New England has kept their foot on the gas in bringing in talent on the defensive side of the ball in both the secondary and the front seven. Epps, the six-year league veteran, is the latest to be apart of that mix.
