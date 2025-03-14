Patriots Sign Former Jets OL
The New England Patriots have brought in another addition to their trenches from a division rival.
According to insider Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with former New York Jets offensive guard Wes Schweitzer
Schweitzer is a long-time league veteran on the interior offensive line, coming in as a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, he's bounced around having stints with the Jets and Washington Commanders while starting 62 games, now finding his way to Foxborough as a much-needed acquisition upfront.
The Patriots enter this offseason with major needs on the offensive line. They addressed their needs at tackle to kick off free agency with the signing of another Jets lineman in veteran Morgan Moses on a three-year deal, and now Schweitzer is another former piece from last year's New York line to factor into the mix.
Last season, Schweitzer played in four total games, starting in zero, but will be a valuable and versatile veteran to keep down the depth chart, especially considering the state of New England's line from 2024.
New England quarterbacks were a top-five most-sacked group under center last season. Heading into Drake Maye's second year pro, getting his unit organized up front will be critical for maximizing his development.
Still, in the early stages of the offseason, it remains to be seen what other work remains to be done for the Patriots in their efforts to get a step up in the trenches for 2025.
