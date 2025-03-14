Patriots' Exec Drops Bold Claim on Improving Roster
The New England Patriots entered NFL free agency with more cap room than any other team in the league, and they have certainly displayed it.
The Patriots didn't waste any time flexing their financial muscles, signing defensive tackle Milton Williams to a massive contract as well as adding a few very other significant pieces.
However, most of the work New England has done has been on the defensive end, which is strange considering that its biggest needs were on the offensive side of the ball.
That doesn't meant the Pats won't be addressing those issues, though, as executive Eliot Wolf told reporters that the Patriots are not finished making additions.
“There’s still more work to be done,” Wolf said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “Obviously, we’re not finished. We still have some more needs to fill.”
Now, whether or not Wolf means that New England will be making more moves in free agency (the market has thinned out considerably) or trying to patch those holes through the NFL Draft is another story, and it's beginning to look like the latter is the stronger possibility.
The Pats own the fourth overall pick in the draft and may be able to land a generational talent like Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter at that spot. And even if they don't, this draft class is ripe with wide outs, so the Patriots should be able to find some help.
Then again, we thought New England would be able to bag some weapons in the draft last year, but both Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker were both massive disappointments in 2024.
Nevertheless, it is exceedingly difficult to fill every need in just one offseason, so perhaps the Pats will take things more slowly as they look to build for the future.
The problem is that Drake Maye needs help, and quickly.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!