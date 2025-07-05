Patriots WR Could Land With CFL Team
The New England Patriots have added a bunch of new faces to their receiving corps this offseason, and perhaps the most intriguing acquisition is rookie Efton Chism III.
Chism has stolen headlines since the Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent, and he seems to have a great chance of making the 53-man roster.
But if he doesn't qualify for New England's NFL squad in 2025, he may be able to land a job elsewhere.
Each team in the CFL has produced a list of 45 players that it would like to add heading into the new season, and the BC Lions have included Chism on their negotiation list.
Chism played his collegiate football at Eastern Washington and hauled in 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns during his final season with the Eagles and has made plenty of waves in offseason workouts for the Pats.
The 23-year-old has already drawn comparisons to famous Patriots slot receivers Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, and because he fits a very specific niche, many are pegging him as a favorite to land one of the final slots on New England's wide receiver depth chart.
Of course, it won't be an easy road for Chism. The Pats also added veterans Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency while taking Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft. Diggs, Hollins, Williams, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte all seem like locks to make the team, barring a trade. That leaves just one or two spots remaining, depending on how many receivers the Patriots keep.
Chism will be fighting with players like Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in training camp and preseason, so it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.
If New England does end up cutting ties with Chism, we know at least one CFL squad will be waiting...and there will surely be some intrigued NFL teams, as well.
