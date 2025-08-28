Patriots UDFA Star Reacts to Making Roster
Around noon on Tuesday, New England Patriots undrafted rookie wide receiver Efton Chism got called into Eliot Wolf's office.
What transpired was the team executive vice president of player personnel letting the Eastern Washington rookie know he had made the Patriots 53-man roster, a testament to the incredible preseason he had put forth.
“Eliot brought me into his office, and told me there,” Chism told reporters prior to Wednesday's practice. “It was pretty surreal, pretty sweet. Gave him a couple hugs. Special moment … I was here, working out, doing some stuff and he told me to come in. ... But it was pretty sweet.”
Chism was one of eight wide receivers to make the initial 53-man roster, and after the team parted ways with Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker, he's now one of six. He led the Patriots in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns during the preseason, but a minor injury forced him to the sidelines for the final game against New York. It ended up not mattering to the Patriots, who decided to roll with Chism in 2025.
“It’s pretty awesome, pretty special. I put a lot of hard work into it," Chism said. "You kind of hope for it, but was definitely just thinking about ‘how can I get better today?’ Then yesterday happened, and I was like, ‘Alright, we’ll see what happens.’ Kind of go with the flow a little bit.
“I think my ability to do different roles and different stuff will allow me to stay here longer, and allow me to elevate my role into different situations where I want to be on the field,” the wideout added.
The work doesn't stop there, though. Chism was adamant on keeping the same mindset that got him into the locker room all season. The rookie is more focused on improving — he's been watching film of Danny Amendola all summer — and helping New England win football games. -- "I feel like if I continue with the attitude that got me here, it’s going to allow me to grow and become a better player," he said.
Though Chism walked into Wolf's office about how that conversation was going to go, one of his fellow wideouts had no doubts that the rookie would remain in New England come Week 1.
DeMario Douglas — a sixth-round draft pick from 2023 — had to fight for his spot on the roster three seasons ago. He sees the same intensity in Chism, who's play speaks for himself, Douglas remarked.
“I haven’t really talked to him because I kind of knew, I knew he was going to make it. I think he knew, too,” Douglas said before Wednesday’s practice. “His play, how he played on the field, that speaks for itself. He did good, bringing his details from the classroom to the field and showed his grit and how tough he is.”
The Patriots currently have Chism, Douglas, Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams on the active roster. Chism also became one of two undrafted free agents to make the team (along with Cal Poly edge rusher Elijah Ponder).
