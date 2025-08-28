Mike Vrabel Reacts to Patriots' New QB
The New England Patriots — armed with the fourth-overall waiver claim on Wednesday — claimed two players to their 53-man roster: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Charles Woods and New York Giants Tommy DeVito. The latter will now become the third QB on the Patriots depth chart, and brings some elusiveness and internet smarts to the roster.
DeVito broke onto the scene as the Giants quarterback in 2023, going mega-viral for his Italian roots, his touchdown celebration and the "Tommy Cutlets" nickname that grew from his on-field persona. After the waiver claims became public, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters about the addition of DeVito and how the team plans to handle the next few days of roster manipulation.
"We'll confirm all of those things later on, but we put a claim in for a couple guys," Vrabel said Wednesday. "Strengthening our roster, certainly at a premium position and we'll continue to add pieces, whether that's offensively, defensively or guys that we feel like can help us on special teams."
The 27-year-old quarterback is entering his third season in the NFL. During the first two, he suited up in 12 games, completing 145-of-222 passes with eight touchdowns — all of which came during his rookie year. He now joins a quarterback room that already has Drake Maye and Josh Dobbs.
Though the Patriots added a third signal caller, that doesn't mean that Vrabel thought Dobbs' play this summer wasn't up to par.
"Each move that we'll make may not be an indication of what players are at that position," Vrabel said. "It might just be about strengthening the overall roster."
In a semi-ironic outcome, DeVito is somewhat responsible for New England having Maye on the roster. Back in 2023, the Giants — led by DeVito under center — knocked off the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. The loss helped secure the third-overall pick in the following draft, allowing the Patriots to select Maye out of North Carolina.
This preseason, DeVito got up-close and personal with New England. In the final game of the summer schedule, DeVito came into the game in relief and three three touchdowns in a 42-10 blowout win over the Patriots. After the game, he discussed the idea of showing off to teams in the event that he would get released by the Giants.
"All my focus, obviously a lot of things like that weighing down as the time gets closer," DeVito said Thursday. "But for me it was really focusing on this game. Obviously said it last year, any time you go on the field, no matter where you are, especially being undrafted, you're performing for all other 31 organizations as well. It's important to do that and be where your feet are. Right now, this is where I am, so that's what I'm going to do each day in and day out. I'll let my agent and everything else handle itself if that time were to come."
On Wednesday, Giants general manager Joe Schoen wished his former quarterback well.
"We're happy for Tommy," Schoen said. "He was claimed by New England, I'm not sure how many other teams put in claims, we'll probably be able to see that later today or tomorrow. We would've loved to have him back, but he was claimed. Wish him nothing but the best."
To make room for both DeVito and Woods, the Patriots reportedly released WRs Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!