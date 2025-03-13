NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Patriots First Round
The New England Patriots made a series of splashes across its defense in recent free agency moves. Offensively, though, New England has ground to cover.
Looking ahead to the NFL Draft next month, let’s break down what six recent NFL Mock Drafts projected for the Patriots in the first round.
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
Will Campbell was a popular projection for the Patriots in the first round across all NFL Mock Drafts prior to free agency. And while New England did make a splash at tackle in Morgan Moses (3 years, $24M), there are multiple reasons the LSU lineman still makes sense here.
First, Moses primarily competes at right tackle. Second, the Patriots have a need for more than one tackle this off-season. Third, New England also needs help at guard, and Campbell is a young lineman considered plenty capable of playing inside at the NFL level.
Some feel there isn’t a tackle who is talented enough to be considered a surefire top-five talent in this year’s draft class. But if there is one bookend who fits that box, it’s Campbell. He should be capable of keeping Drake Maye upright in the pocket throughout the upcoming season.
CB/ WR Travis Hunter (Colorado)
If the assumption is that Travis Hunter will play cornerback, and only cornerback, at the pro level, there’s a strong argument supporting the notion that position simply isn’t within the top few positional needs for New England.
However, consider these three factors…
(1) Hunter may be the most purely talented draft prospect in April. (2) Although Carlton Davis and Christian Gonzalez already represent a high-end corner tandem, perhaps Hunter could join those two to form a field-boundary-trifecta in the NFL. And (3) receiver is among the most important positional needs for the Patriots, and Hunter is the Biletnikoff Award winner, a Heisman winner, arguably the most dynamic receiver in the draft after churning out 96 catches for nearly 1,300 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season.
If receiver was considered Hunter’s best and most likely pro position, there would be no doubting this projection. But no matter how you slice it, if Hunter is available at No. 4, he would be very difficult to turn down.
WR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona)
This one is simple.
The Patriots greatly need help on the perimeter, and Tetairoa McMillan is likely the best pure receiver in the draft class (considering Travis Hunter has an asterisk next to his fit given his ability on defense).
McMillan is a freak at a big-framed 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, recording 1,319 receiving yards last season, and setting a school record in career receiving yardage (3,423). It’s hard to argue this prediction in terms of meeting a first-round-caliber need.
FYI: In this mock, the Patriots traded the fourth overall pick to the Raiders for the sixth selection. Las Vegas chose quarterback Shedeur Sanders before the Jaguars added defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5.
OT Armand Membou (Missouri)
The consensus suggests the Patriots fielded the worst offensive line in the NFL last season. Compounding the issue is the simple fact that New England is working to develop a young and very promising quarterback the organization spent a No. 3 overall pick to bring onboard a year ago.
Signing tackle Morgan Moses was a good start. Next, the Patriots could further solidify its offensive front by adding the most impressive combine performer among offensive linemen. Tipping the scales at 332 pounds, Armand Membou clocked a 4.91-sec. 40-yard time alongside a 34-inch vertical.
He isn’t as heralded as Campbell, but Membou is a massive offensive lineman with the tools to potentially develop into a special player. If being 6-foot-4 leads to a slide inside to guard, well, the Patriots have a roster need there, too.
