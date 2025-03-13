Analyst Identifies Overlooked Hole for Patriots
The New England Patriots entered the NFL offseason with issues up and down the roster, so it was always going to be impossible for the Patriots to patch all of the holes in one fell swoop.
New England went into free agency with glaring holes at wide receiver and along the offensive line, and it was clear that it also needed an edge rusher.
However, the Pats also have another need that Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has pointed out: defensive line assistance.
Not many have discussed New England's defensive front thanks to all of the other prominent issues at hand for the club, but there is no doubt that the Pats can stand to make some more improvements in the trenches, even after signing Milton Williams.
"The Patriots have issues at DT that need to be addressed. First, the health of the Patriots' best DT, Christian Barmore, is a major issue," DeVito wrote. "With his serious health concern, the team can't neglect to add significantly to the position this offseason. With Davon Godchaux having been traded, the need there is even greater. Unless the new coaching staff realizes that Keion White is a defensive tackle and not an end, they are in even more dire straits."
Having a strong interior is imperative, which the Philadelphia Eagles just proved with their duo of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis up front. Heck, that made Williams' job a heck of a lot easier, as he only had to play in 48 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps to be effective (which may be a bit concerning given that the Patriots just gave him $26 million per year).
New England doesn't have many more opportunities to improve at the defensive tackle position in free agency, so the Pats may have to rely on the NFL Draft. The problem is they also have plenty of other needs they must still address, too.
