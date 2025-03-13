Eagles Sign Former Patriots Edge Rusher
The New England Patriots have had an eventful free agency period, with several imports to their defense. Carlton Davis, Milton Williams, and Harold Landry have all agreed to deals with the new-look Patriots in the new league-year. With that in mind, there are also several former Patriots who are on the move in their own right.
Former Patriots edge rusher Joshua Uche is heading to Philadelphia and joining the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles. He was traded by the Patriots to the Chiefs ahead of the 2024 trade deadline and his production for Kansas City was somewhat quiet, totaling just seven tackles and no sacks in six games.
Uche was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He had a breakout season in 2022, notching 11.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss, making up one half of a very good pass rushing tandem with Matt Judon.
The Eagles have had a laundry list of departures up front this offseason, including the aforementioned Williams. Josh Sweat and Oren Burks have also signed elsewhere, as have Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, and Kenneth Gainwell. Uche will now head to the Eagles as part of the reinforcements for the pieces they've lost.
