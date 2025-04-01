Patriots Exec Offers Strange Travis Hunter Take
The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft later this month, and the general consensus is that if wide receiver Travis Hunter is available, the Patriots will take him.
Hunter is widely viewed as a generational talent and was featured on both sides of the ball at Colorado, also playing cornerback. He was so dominant in 2024 that he managed to win the Heisman Trophy, establishing himself as potentially the best all-around player in this year's draft class.
With the Patriots desperately needing to add weapons for Drake Maye, you would think that New England wouldn't hesitate to select Hunter if he were on the board at No. 4, but Pats executive Eliot Wolf dropped a weird comment on the superstar during a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show.
More specifically, Wolf was asked if Hunter would be playing wide receiver or cornerback if the Patriots selected him.
“That’s a great question, and I think if he’s available, which is a huge question mark, that will be up to the coaching staff to determine where he’s going to fit in and also if we would even pick him,” Wolf said.
That entails that Mike Vrabel may actually be the determining factor in whether or not New England selects Hunter. Not only that, but would the Pats really pick Hunter without having a plan for him?
Perhaps Wolf was just trying to throw other teams off the scent. His remarks could be viewed as classic GM speak (even though his title isn't that of a general manager, but whatever), but based on some of the odd decisions the Patriots have made the last couple of years, who knows?
One thing is for sure: if Hunter is available when New England is on the clock and the Pats pass on him, Patriots fans are going to be livid.
