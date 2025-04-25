Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Reveals Will Campbell Offensive Line Role
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots wasted little time in filling their biggest roster void by selecting former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel appears quite confident that Campbell has all the necessary skills to claim the starting left tackle position in short order.
”I mean, that's where he started. He's a left tackle,” Vrabel told reporters on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. “That's what he's played, that's what he's done.”
Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him is his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.
On this premise, several draft pundits have openly speculated as to whether a move inside to guard may be within Campbell’s best interest. However, Vrabel seemingly quelled those concerns by revealing his intention to give his new offensive lineman every opportunity to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye.
“He'll come in here and he'll compete to be the left tackle just like everybody else is going to compete for their spots,” Vrabel confirmed. ”That's what we're trying to create here, somewhere that there's competition at every position and that our players believe that the best players are going to play.”
Campbell is not only a physical, technically-proficient blocker, but also plays with a great deal of athleticism and agility in pass protection. Perhaps most notably, the 21-year-old is highly-regarded by his teammates and coaches for his exemplary leadership skills. Having scouted him extensively over the past few months, Vrabel seems confident that Campbell’s ability and skillset will earn him the spot along what many expect to be a revamped offensive line.
“For offensive linemen, it's so much about a reaction of resetting your hand, chopping the arm down, all these tricks of the trade that they use,” Vrabel explained. “They have to be able to make great decisions and split-second decisions. His body of work is out there on the left side against a lot of really good rushers.”
While Vrabel’s pseudo-scouting report may sound like a ringing endorsement for the Pats 2025 draft crown jewel, he is also keenly cognizant of the growing pains likely to befall all rookies. Still, he remains assured that Campbell’s impressive football IQ will help him overcome his deficiencies and find success.
“They're [offensive tackles] all going to get beat. We can watch every time that a left tackle gets beat,” Vrabel added. “They all get beat. I've been in this league for 25 years. I'm confident in how quickly he [Campbell] is able to process, change, and have a lot of different pitches at such a young age.”
Should Vrabel’s faith in Campbell be rewarded, the young lineman would join a starting unit expected to also comprise left guard Layden Robinson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Mike Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses.
