Patriots Exec Reveals Update Amid Frustrating Free Agency
The New England Patriots entered the offseason with the most cap room in the NFL, and that was certainly obvious during the early stages of free agency when they shelled out ample amounts of cash to multiple players.
Unfortunately, the Patriots were unable to address their biggest needs, as they largely struck out in terms of landing top wide receivers and offensive linemen.
There is still time left in the free-agent period, as there are some players that remain available that could really help New England in 2025.
Pats executive Eliot Wolf opened up on the team's plans for the remainder of free agency during the Patriots' annual draft party for season-ticket holders, and he revealed that the club is not yet done making moves.
“We feel really excited about the some of the names that we’ve added. We still know there’s a lot of work to be done,” Wolf said, via Karen Guregian of Mass Live. “(We’ve had) a lot of defensive adds, a few offensive adds, we’re always looking. We’re still looking. The (Stefon) Diggs' visit is part of that.. We’re just really excited to be able to go into the draft not forced to pick something.”
New England seems to be making a serious push for Diggs, although he left without a contract after his recent visit to Foxborough. Adding him would be solid for sure, but it wouldn't necessarily be the end to the Pats' wide receiver issues.
And to be perfectly honest, the Patriots still do need to find specific players in the NFL Draft, as they have major holes in the trenches and definitely need to land a left tackle. Perhaps that's Will Campbell at No. 4, or maybe they take someone on Day 2.
New England is far from a finished product, and hopefully, Wolf and the front office realize that.
