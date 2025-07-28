Patriots Expecting Too Much From Offensive Rookie
The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing full well that their receiving corps was the worst in the NFL last year, and while it took them some time to get going on addressing it, they did make a strong effort to repair the glaring problem.
The Patriots signed both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, nabbed Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft and also picked up undrafted rookie Efton Chism III.
While New England's wide receiver room is expected to be much improved heading into 2025, there is no doubt that the unit still faces some burning questions, and perhaps none are more pressing than the rookie Williams.
Williams was impressive at Washington State in 2024, having hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 17.1 yards per catch and was widely viewed as a big-time sleeper in a very deep receiver draft class.
As a result, there are significant expectations for Williams going into his rookie campaign, but that begs the question: are the Pats expecting too much from the first-year weapon?
Remember what happened last year? The Patriots drafted a pair of wide outs in Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, and the two combined to log just 13 catches last year. Polk was also coming off of an incredibly strong campaign the season prior, and Baker was viewed as a Swiss army knife.
Who is to say that Williams won't experience the same fate in 2025, especially with all of the pressure being placed upon the youngster's shoulders?
Let's keep in mind that there is no guarantee that Diggs, who is recovering from a torn ACL and whose Week 1 status remains in question, will remain healthy. Hollins? He has never been anything more than an inconsistent auxiliary option over the course of his career..
Yes, other young receivers like DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte could improve, but the prevailing thought is that neither Douglas nor Boutte are anything special. Meanwhile, Williams is already being labeled a potential star by some.
The Patriots need to be careful how they proceed with Williams, or else he could end up like Polk and Baker last season.
