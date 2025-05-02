Patriots Fans Beside Themselves Over Rookie's Jersey Number
The New England Patriots selected wide receiver Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft, which was widely viewed as a terrific selection.
After all, Drake Maye needs more weapons, and Williams was one of the best options available at his position. He may not be a household name due to the fact that he played his collegiate football at Washington State, but those in the know considered him to be a big-time sleeper.
While Patriots fans were generally happy about New England's decision to draft Williams, they aren't as thrilled with the jersey number Williams has been given.
Williams has chosen to wear the No. 18, the number previously worn by legendary New England special teamer Matthew Slater, who made 10 Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls during his 16-year run win Foxborough between 2008 and 2023.
Needless to say, the reaction was about what you would expect from the Pats faithful.
The reaction has been very negative, and while retiring a special teamer's number may be a bit much, Slater is widely viewed as one of the best to ever do it for his role. Not only that, but he was a significant part of the Patriots dynasty.
Regardless, Williams will be donning the number, and it's certainly important for the fan base to make the rookie feel welcome.
Williams hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns this past season. He actually began his NCAA tenure at UNLV and spent three years with the Rebels before transferring to Washington State after 2022.
While the 22-year-old didn't log a 1,000-yard campaign until 2024, his debut season with the Cougars was impressive, as well, as he caught 61 passes for 843 yards and six scores.
We'll see if Williams can develop into one of Maye's favorite targets next year.
