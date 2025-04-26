Patriots First-Round Pick Sends Strong Message to Drake Maye
Many wondered what the New England Patriots would do in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sitting with the No. 4 overall pick, the Patriots were in prime trade down territory if there were a team looking to move up for a quarterback. Ultimately, though, New England stayed put and grabbed LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell to solidify their offensive line and get Drake Maye a blindside protector.
Speaking to ESPN after being selected by the Patriots, Campbell was asked about Maye and what kind of tone he would set on the offensive line. The LSU product gave comments that will fire up Patriots fans and Maye himself.
"I'm gonna fight and die to protect him with everything I've got," Campbell said.
Even if you aren't a Patriots fan, it's hard not to be fired up after hearing Campbell say that. The Patriots now have two new tackles on either side of Maye. They signed veteran Morgan Moses to anchor the right side, while Campbell will be on the left side. Maye was sacked 34 times in 2024, which ranked 10th in the NFL.
Campbell built a good track record for himself at LSU when it came to protecting the quarterback. Dating back to 2022, he allowed only four sacks across three seasons, and only allowed 13 hits on the quarterback in that span, as well. He has been compared to Ryan Ramczyk by PFF, and was the highest-rated offensive tackle in this class, as well as the highest rated overall offensive lineman. Should the Patriots find another wide receiver to put in this group with Stefon Diggs, their offense will really be cooking, and they'll be a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC.
