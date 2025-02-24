Rams Hire Former Patriots OC
A prominent member of the New England Patriots' 2024 coaching staff has found a new gig ahead of next season.
According to a report from NFL insider Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Los Angeles Rams have added former Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as a senior offensive assistant.
Van Pelt was brought aboard New England for the 2024 season to work under Jerod Mayo, leading the charge in offensive play-calling and game-planning after spending the previous four years with the Cleveland Browns.
The Patriots offense and Van Pelt saw considerable struggles across the campaign, ranking 31st in the league for total offensive yards and 30th in points scored.
A few of those pitfalls could be attributed to the surrounding player personnel, and the development of Drake Maye made for some optimism surrounding the situation offensively. Yet, New England still left a bit more to be desired on that end of the field throughout the year, leading to numerous changes taking place on the staff to start the offseason.
Following Mayo's firing and the introduction of Mike Vrabel as the Patriots' new head coach, it was later revealed that Van Pelt would not remain on board the staff, with the offensive coordinator position in New England now being claimed by familiar face Josh McDaniels.
Now, Van Pelt will get a new opportunity in a strong situation alongside Sean McVay and his offensive coaching staff, as New England will embark upon a new era on the sidelines.
