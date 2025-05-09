Patriots' Most Glaring Roster Hole Will Make You Double Take
The New England Patriots probably had more roster holes than any team in the NFL heading into the offseason, but they have done a fine job of filling them.
The Patriots spent most of free agency addressing their defense, but they ended the free-agent period by signing a couple of wide receivers — Mack Hollins and then Stefon Diggs — to bolster their ailing receiving corps.
New England then made some significant additions in the NFL Draft, fixing some pretty significant issues that plagued the Pats all of last season.
That being said, the Patriots still clearly have some problems in terms of elite talent going into 2025, which flies in the face of their sudden playoff buzz.
However, you wouldn't expect anyone to cite cornerback depth as New England's biggest issue, but that is exactly what ESPN's Aaron Schatz has done.
While Schatz cites Christian Gonzalez's brilliance and the fact that Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones represent viable options, he isn't wild about what lies behind them on the depth chart.
"Alex Austin started four games over the past few seasons but isn't a strong option. There are a couple of late-round draft picks — Marcellas Dial Jr. from 2024 and seventh-rounder Kobee Minor this year. Fourth-round safety Craig Woodson might be able to play some slot, but there's a significant drop-off from the top three," Schatz wrote.
Schatz makes a pretty solid point, but you would probably still think that a lack of proven wide receiver talent and some concerns about the offensive line would remain the primary concerns for the Pats at the moment.
Remember: Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, so there is no guarantee he will be a No. 1 receiver next season. And while the Patriots did land the draft's best tackle in Will Campbell, the interior of their offensive line is still a big question mark.
