Patriots, Packers Trade Makes Perfect Sense
The New England Patriots are still in need of wide receiver help even after spending so much time addressing the position this offseason, and if they want to explore the trade market, the Green Bay Packers could represent the perfect match for them.
While the Patriots are in need of talent in their receiving corps, the Packers have an overabundance of it. They already had Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, and then, they went and drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.
Chances are, Green Bay is going to try to trade one of them at some point, and currently, Doubs seems to be the most obvious candidate.
The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and last season, he skipped a couple of practices due to dissatisfaction with his role and was suspended one game because of it. Now imagine how Doubs is going to feel this coming season with even more weapons to contend with for Jordan Love's targets?
Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and definitely has the potential to post bigger numbers in the right situation. He would almost certainly step in as the No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs in New England, and he would have a great opportunity to grow with Drake Maye.
The Pats probably would not have to surrender that much to acquire Doubs. A fourth-round pick may actually do the trick, but perhaps the Packers would be stubborn and hold it for a third-rounder. Even still, that may not be a bad trade for the Patriots given Doubs' talent level.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Doubs is a very versatile playmaker who would definitely provide Maye with a solid all-around threat at all levels, and with New England certainly needing better players at the position, pursuing Doubs absolutely could not hurt.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!