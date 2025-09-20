Patriots DC to Miss Steelers Game
Despite recent updates, New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will not be at the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday.
Williams will still be away due to health concerns; instead, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr will be calling the plays. This latest news comes after head coach Mike Vrabel told the media on Monday that Williams is in good spirits and is around the Patriots facility and still involved in the defensive efforts.
Williams has served as one of Vrabel's closest assistants for years.
The DC previously spent time away from the Patriots this spring in order to address a health concern; however Vrabel did disclose that the current matter is not related to the previous issue. Instead, Williams will undergo further tests for an unspecified issue.
"I think Terrell is in good spirits,” Vrabel previously told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I appreciate you all [the media] asking … Terrell will be around. I don't quite fully know in what capacity, but he will be around and involved, so we'll continue to just make sure there is a good plan for everything that happens, just like we always have been. Thank you for asking."
It was announced on Sept. 10, prior to the Patriots' first win of the year over Miami, that Williams would be taking some time away from the Pats.
Williams joined Vrabel’s coaching staff with the Tennessee Titans back in 2018 as the defensive line coach and worked his way up to assistant head coach in 2023. During the 2024 season — when Vrabel was in-between head coaching jobs — Williams served as the Detroit Lions’ run game coordinator and D-line coach before reuniting with Vrabel in New England.
"Due to some unforseen, ongoings here with Terrell, Terrell William is going to be away for the next few days," Vrabel said at the Week 2 media availability. "It's nothing related to the incident from March but it was something that just came up. We will have to run some more tests and we think it's best and I think it's best that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami with what we've been doing."
Williams is 51 years old and previously collapsed during practice on Aug. 4 due to what the team said was dehydration.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!