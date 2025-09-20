Patriots Must Improve in One Key Area vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots are going into their Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a lot to correct when it comes to fundamentals.
While the Pats beat their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins in Week 2, there are still a number of things that need to be fixed. At the very top of the list is tackling, which the team struggled with against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
"We'll have to tackle much better. We'll have to tackle [Jaylen] Warren, Jonnu [Smith], [DK] Metcalf, [Calvin] Austin [III]. So, that's the focus. That will be a critical part of this game plan. Those guys are great with the ball in their hands. They run very hard, they're skilled, they're big and present a challenge," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said.
As a linebacker, Vrabel is always going to emphasize the importance of tackling and finishing plays on defense. That should be even more important when facing the Steelers because of their skill players.
Simply put, the Steelers offense has a ton of big dudes that are very hard to tackle. That means it is important to have the fundamentals down.
The Patriots defense should have an easier time making tackles this week because star cornerback Christian Gonzalez is making his return to the field. Gonzalez has been out for the past seven weeks with a hamstring injury, but he is expected to make his 2025 debut against the Steelers.
“It’s very exciting,” safety Jaylinn Hawkins said. “We all know Gonzo is shutdown, a playmaker. He’s another playmaker on the team. It’s hella exciting. I know he’s really excited to be back. Nobody wants to miss games or be hurt or be injured. I’m excited. My dawg’s back. We’re going to go out there and rock out.”
With Gonzalez back, the Patriots defense will be in a better position to pull off the upset and grab a win against the Steelers. If the Pats win, it will mark the first time they have won consecutive games since the middle of the 2022 season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!