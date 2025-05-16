Patriots Have One Huge Game to Circle on Calendar
With the release of the 2025 NFL schedule dealing out this season's slate of games from Week One to Week 18, we know have a glimpse of what the year ahead will look like for the New England Patriots.
For the Patriots, there's a good chunk of games that'll certainly be circled on the calendar with some major importance, as any season tends to have. However, in the mix of New England's 17 total meetings, there might be one specific contest on the board that could have a bit of added meaning than the rest.
Of course, that's their matchup in Week 7 on the road vs. the Tennessee Titans–– new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's former stomping grounds for six years, and will likely be primed for a bit of extra emphasis and urgency heading into this one.
And in the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker, that Patriots–Titans matchup in Week 7 could even be positioned as one of the NFL's top 12 "revenge games" to watch unfold across the 2025 season, as Vrabel could have his eyes set to make a big-time statement with his new squad.
"As Mike Vrabel assumes the Patriots’ head-coaching position, he’ll have plenty on his plate to get New England back to a competitive team," Locker wrote. "Even in his first season, he won’t totally be able to ignore his past with a trip to Nashville on the books."
For Vrabel in his matchup with Tennessee looming for Week 7, it won't be just a meaningful matchup in his shoes, but also for a couple of other former Titans on New England's roster who were also a part of those battles alongside their former head coach.
"Vrabel spent six seasons coaching the Titans, amassing a 54-45 record with a 2-3 playoff mark, including a trip to the 2019 AFC Championship game. Following 2021, the Titans declined significantly under Vrabel, going 13-21 with zero playoff appearances and finishing no better than 18th in PFF overall grade. Tennessee fired Vrabel after the 2023 season, with many around the league believing that he was let go too soon.... Vrabel and the new-look Patriots — including former Titans Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens — will look to send a message at Nissan Stadium."
That makes Vrabel, as well as Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens, come into this one with an added chip on their shoulder. It'll be the first time the former Titans head coach will face off against his previous team, and he shouldn't be expected to do so quietly.
Especially following the fallout of last season's Patriots matchup in Tennessee–– coming down to a tight overtime loss despite a heroic Drake Make end-game performance, this one will undoubtedly have extra stakes on the line up and down the roster.
Needless to say, look out for Vrabel and Co. to enter this one with all hands on deck to come out with a win in the left column.
