Patriots Add Former Dolphins Director to Staff
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have made yet another addition to their promising analytics department.
The Pats, per a report from ESPN’s Seth Walder, have hired Max Mulitz as Personnel Analytics Coordinator. It is the second such move for the Pats in the past month, who recently hired Ekene Olekanma as director of coaching analytics.
Mulitz began his career in NFL analytics in 2015 as a full-time intern in the Philadelphia Eagles’ data research department. In 2018, he was hired by the Miami Dolphins as a football analyst. After only one season, Multiz was promoted to manager of coaching analytics — a position he held through 2020. For the past four years, he has served as Miami’s director of coaching analytics — ultimately parting ways with the organization in March.
In addition to his NFL experience, Mulitz holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematical economics from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He pursued his master’s degree in data science at George Washington University in Washington, DC.
Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has long been a proponent of incorporating analytics into his coaching style and strategy. When speaking with the media prior to Monday’s mandatory minicamp practice at Gillette Stadium, the 49-year-old outlined his vision for the role such analytics would play in New England’s coaches room, as well as the front office.
“We want to use technology to the best of our ability and what we can do to help us be more efficient, to help us make better decisions, informed decisions,” Vrabel said. “I don't think you can rely and base every decision off the numbers, but I also think that those are important to ask questions and then be able to follow up and come to a sound decision on everything that we do.
“Personnel, coaching decisions, player health and safety, strength and conditioning, every aspect of our program,” he continued. “Hopefully, we'll have some analytical background and data that we can rely on that they can ask questions. When you look at coaching, self-scout and opponent breakdown, how we become more efficient with that system.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!