Patriots TE Wins Prestigious Community Service Award
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is adding another well-deserved honor to his impressive resume.
Henry was presented with the 2025 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.
The award, which recognizes outstanding commitment to community service, is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960. Burton was also a notable community leader, whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.
Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, who presented Henry with the award on Wednesday evening, praised him for being an exemplary Patriot, with an unending willingness to help those in need.
“Hunter has been a natural leader in our community since arriving in New England,” said Kraft. “He and his wife, Parker, have shown an unwavering commitment to service, especially through their deep connection to the foster care community, a cause central to the Patriots Foundation. Together, they’ve helped spotlight the resilience of foster youth and the dedication of those who support them. It was an honor to present Hunter with this year’s Ron Burton Community Service Award.”
Throughout his Patriots tenure, the Arkansas product has been a fixture within the southern New England community. In 2023, Henry co-sponsored a holiday party at the stadium and distributed around 100 gifts to Communities for People’s children. This spring, Henry — in conjunction with Communities for People and UnitedHealthcare — hosted an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, during which he gifted bicycles to more than 50 foster children throughout New England. Henry’s efforts helped to kick off National Foster Care Month, which is annually acknowledged in May.
Since signing with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021, Henry has quickly become a fan-favorite in New England. Although the Patriots offense has seen far more struggle than success during his four seasons in Foxborough, he has emerged as one of the their primary scoring targets — compiling 199 catches for 2,205 yards and 21 touchdowns. In fact, the former 2016 second round draft pick (35 overall) of the San Diego Chargers has logged 40-plus receptions in all four seasons with the Patriots, the second-longest streak by a Patriots tight end to Ben Coates, who had six straight seasons of at least 40 receptions. Henry set single-season career highs in 2024 with 66 receptions and 674 yards.
Having played 16 of 17 games in 2024, Henry finished the season having compiled 674 receiving yards on 66 catches — both of which were career-highs — and two touchdowns. In fact, Henry’s sure hands and on-field savvy made him quarterback Drake Maye’s favorite target.
Accordingly, Henry becomes the 23rd Patriots player to win the award, joining a select group of recipients including Brenden Schooler (2024), Jonathan Jones (2023), Deatrich Wise Jr. (2022), Lawrence Guy (2021), David Andrews (2020), Kyle Van Noy (2019), Joe Cardona (2018), Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003.)
