Patriots Reveal Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots have announced tight end Hunter Henry as their 2025 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Accirdingly, Henry now becomes one of 32 NFL players vying for the league’s most prestigious off-field honor. The award acknowledges NFL players who “excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.”

Since joining New England in 2021, Henry has been one of the team’s most reliable on-field targets — earning him the distinction of being a three-time team captain. The 10-year NFL veteran, ranks fifth among active tight ends in touchdowns and sixth in receptions and receiving yards. In 2024, he led the Patriots with a career-high 66 receptions for 674 yards. Among tight ends, he currently ranks third in franchise history with 240 receptions. Still, Henry is perhaps most revered by his teammates for his leadership, toughness, and clutch playmaking.

Hunter Henry Inspires On the Field and In the Community

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) after scoring a touchdown at Gillette Stadium.

Henry has also emerged as a pillar of the New England community throughout his Patriots tenure — primarily due to his unwavering commitment to service. The 30-year-old has supported child sponsorship through Compassion International, organized bike giveaways, visited schools, partnered with Special Olympics and hosted holiday programs for families in need.

This year, Henry and his wife, Parker, launched the inaugural Rally for Rescue ping pong fundraiser, generating more than $316,000 to aid victims of trafficking. In August, he was presented with the Patriots’ Ron Burton Community Service Award.

Both Hunter and Parker Henry have also become advocates on a global scale, having witnessed the work of International Justice Mission (IJM) during a mission trip some years ago. Since that time, Henry has become a staunch advocate in the fight against human trafficking and slavery worldwide — helping to raise both awareness and funds for IJM's efforts.

During the Patriots recent 33-15 victory over the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium, Henry wore custom cleats as a part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. His game day footwear was designed by Daniel Nartey from Ghana, a survivor of child labor who recently spoke in-depth with On SI of his inspiring journey.

"We are incredibly proud to have Hunter Henry represent the Patriots as our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee," said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, via Patriots.com.

"Hunter embodies the values we cherish most; compassion, integrity, and a commitment to serving others. From his global advocacy with the International Justice Mission to his dedication to uplifting families and children here in New England, Hunter has used his platform to make a profound impact. His leadership on the field is matched only by his generosity off it, and we are honored to celebrate him for the difference he continues to make in so many lives. He embodies everything the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award represents."

The national winner of the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special airing on Feb. 5 from the site of Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, CA.

