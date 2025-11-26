Drake Maye Among Patriots Distributing Thanksgiving Baskets

As the New England Patriots begin preparations to host the New York Giants for a Week 13 showdown at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, team owner Robert Kraft, along with several Pats players, took a moment to give back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving.

For the 32nd consecutive year, the New England Patriots Foundation partnered with Goodwill in their annual “Thanksgiving-In-A-Basket” community drive. The franchise’s contingent — consisting of the Patriots cheerleaders, alumni and mascot Pat Patriot — distributed more than 200 Thanksgiving-themed baskets to individuals from Goodwill’s job training and youth programs for a traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner.

In addition to Kraft, quarterback Drake Maye, tight end Hunter Henry, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Christian Gonzalez and about a dozen other players took part in the event held at Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries headquarters in Roxbury, Mass.

Drake Maye and his wife are taking part in the Thanksgiving-In-A-Basket at Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries.



Many of the individuals and families receiveing baskets are those who have faced significant challenges in their lives. In turn, they have come to Goodwill to gain the skills and confidence they need to build better lives for themselves. Goodwill is a community-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to help individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency to achieve independence and dignity through work.

“The people coming in the door are people I know. They’ve been in our work programs, or they’ve just completed a training program and they’re saying, ‘I got a job,’ or ‘I got an interview.’ So that connection and that ability to give them one more thing that makes them feel like they’re making progress and they’re part of the community is truly special,” said Joanne Hilferty, CEO of Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries, via 7News Boston WHDH.

Philanthropy is a Passion for Robert Kraft and the Patriots

Kraft established the New England Patriots Foundation in 1994 as a way to give back to the communities the Patriots call home. The mission of the foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in today’s society. Through the implementation of year-round programming and support of philanthropic agencies, the foundation is building stronger communities throughout New England.

Still, the 84-year-old Patriots CEO never ceases to be humbled by his organization’s involvement in Thanksgiving-In-A-Basket each year.

“It’s really impressive,” Kraft told reporters. “To give back to the community is so uplifting. We appreciate the chance to use our platform for something special and something positive… The camaraderie of this team is genuine.”

